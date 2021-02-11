Farmers explain how to keep livestock safe during harsh winters conditions

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As winter weather continues to move through our area, farmers are hard at work protecting their livestock.

Tootie Jones is the owner and founder of Swift Level Farms in Greenbrier County. She said once harsh conditions begin, she brings in her horses; however, her cattle stays outside because she has more than 100 cows on the farm.

“And when the temperatures start to get to 30 degrees, we start upping our feed so the animals are getting feed a lot more because they burn a lot of energy trying to stay warm,” Jones said.

Jones also said the animals drink from a spring, and the amount of food they receive doubles.