BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, July 18, 2022, the Uptown Farmers Market located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza will be opening. Market vendors will be gathering at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.

The market will be opened from Monday, July 18 through the months of August and September. Qualified vendors will accept Senior Coupons, which are expected to be distributed in early August.

The Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza is located on the top level of the parking facility on Neville Street.

For more information or information on obtaining a booth to sell produce at the market, please contact David Richmond, WVU Extension Agent, at 304-255-9321.