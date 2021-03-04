Farmers to Families food box distribution planned in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Housing Authority is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Save the Children to give out food boxes. It is part of the Farmers to Families program.

The drive-up distribution will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Boxes will include fresh produce, meat, and dairy products for children and families in the Beckley area.

There is no charge for the boxes and no income requirements. The distribution will be held at Linda K. Epling Stadium at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley.

Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicle and be mindful of COVID-19 health and safety practices. Anyone with questions in encouraged to contact the Beckley Housing Authority at 304-256-1772.