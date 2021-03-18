Farmers to Families hosts food distribution in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Families in Southern West Virginia will have another opportunity to receive food boxes. The Beckley Housing Authority is teaming up with the United States Department of Agriculture and Save the Children to host a food distribution.

The event will happen on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. Twelve hundred food boxes are expected to be distributed. This food distribution will be different from others in the past. Tim Epling, who volunteers with the food drives, said multiple boxes can be given out to one car.

“To be able to see it and be able to know how it operates. It’s really encouraging for me,” Epling said.



The food distribution will be from Noon to 4 p.m. It will be on a first come first serve basis.

Volunteers are also needed for the event.