DELBARTON, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 a fatal accident occurred on King Coal Highway near Mingo Central High School.

The crash was between a Mingo County School bus and a truck. According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital. The school said all student injuries were non-life-threatening.

The driver of the truck was confirmed to have died in the accident.

Deputies are still on scene and West Virginia State Police is responding to investigate as well.

