Fatal ATV accident confirmed in Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An ATV accident in Nicholas County caused one man to lose his life after his vehicle overturned.

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, Anthony Wayne, 53, of Mt. Nebo, was driving his ATV on Upper Collison Creek Road in Nicholas County when he lost control of the four-wheeler. Wayne reportedly ran the ATV up an embankment before the vehicle overturned. Mr. Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident in still under investigation by Cpl. Bennett of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.