Fatal fire investigated in Monroe County

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The Office of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal announced there was a deadly fire in Monroe County on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The notification came through the organization’s twitter page.

FATALITY: An 86 year old male has died in a house fire this morning in Peterstown, Monroe County. The cause of the fire could not be determined due to the extent of damage to the home. NFI — WVState Fire Marshal (@WVFireMarshal) February 17, 2021

Deputies said the fire was called in around 6 a.m. The house was located at the intersection of Little Rich Creek Valley Road and Rich Creek Valley Road in Peterstown, WV. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the flames had reached every part of the home.

Crews were able to put the fire out by 11:20 a.m. They were alerted during their efforts that an elderly man lived in the house. They searched the remains of the building and found a body. Fire Marshals said it was an 86-year-old man. His name was not released

The case is being investigated by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Fire marshals said they were not able to determine the cause of the fire due to the large amount of damage done to the house.

Firefighters from Peterstown, Ballard and Lindside Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the call.