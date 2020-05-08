Fatal fire investigated in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A fatal fire in White Sulphur Springs was investigated by the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office. Crews were called to a home on State Route 92 at 6:46 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Firefighters and EMTs arrived on the scene, which was a garage apartment. According to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan the person who lived there left and came back with a fire extinguisher. While attempting to put the fire out, the victim received and injury that later became fatal.

The fire was put out by members of the White Sulphur Springs Fire Department. It was investigated by the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause was found to be accidental.

The nature of the victim’s injury was not release. Deputies are withholding the person’s name while they notify the family.