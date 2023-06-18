OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Father’s Day is an important day for families everywhere- it reminds us of what truly matters when it comes to celebrating and appreciating our loved ones.

For one father in particular, however, there is only one thing that matters this holiday- finding a kidney for his son.

The Ferrell family found out Ripley would need a kidney transplant the day after he was born. With no family history of kidney disease, it was a shock to learn his kidneys were failing and that Ripley would be diagnosed with ESRD, or End Stage Renal Disease.

Justin and Audra spent the next four months in the hospital, where Ripley also underwent multiple surgeries, until they could bring him home and take care of him there.

“It’s a lot- Ripley’s care is very involved,” said Audra Ferrell. “He has dialysis, we use a feeding tube to support his feeding and he has developmental delays.”

Since Ripley is an infant, he was put on the transplant list from the day he began dialysis about 19 months ago.

Now they face each new challenge that arises together as a family–and wait.

“I knew very, very young- basically as soon as I learned the word ‘Dad’- I knew I wanted to be one. I had a lot of really romanticized ideas of what being a dad would mean and what being a dad would be like. I want my kids to be athletes, I want my kids to be doctors, I want my kids to be on the first manned mission to mars… and those are incredibly naïve ideas if you’ve never had a child that you’ve had to worry would make it.” Justin Ferrell

Ferrell said being a dad to Ripley taught him more about being a father than he could have ever imagined, and what he wanted for his son changed.

“For a second it was like, there might not be a Ripley a year from now,” said Ferrell. “What you expect from your children immediately becomes I want Ripley to be happy, I want Ripley to be safe, I want Ripley to be healthy and I want Ripley to know that he has those things in his mother and I unconditionally– and if that means not being on the first manned mission to mars, but being happy and healthy– I would take that.”

Ripley’s mother Audra said ultimately, Ripley is a fighter, and their family is stronger because of the adversity they’ve gone through.

“You wouldn’t know from looking at him that he had anything going on or that he needed any kind of support,” said Ferrell. “We would love to get him a kidney, and we are glad to wait as long as that needs, because he is going to keep growing and thriving no matter what.”

If you would like to support the Ferrell family and help Ripley find a kidney or simply donate to their family, visit Ripley.Love.