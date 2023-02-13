FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Assessor Harvey “Eddie” Young is the 2023 recipient of the Richard Shelton Memorial Award.

Young received the award last week, beating out 5 other nominees.

He has served as Fayette County’s assessor for 19 years.

Young said he did not win this award by himself

“To receive an award like that, you have to have good people in your office to complete the work and to be able to free you up to do other things throughout your Assessor’s Association and Associations of Counties,” said Young.

The award is given out by the West Virginia Association of Counties, which covers all six of the county elected offical positions in the state’s 55 counties.

Those positions are assessor, circuit clerk, commissioner, county clerk, prosecuting attorney and sheriff.