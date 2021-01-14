Fayette County Board of Education lays out second semester plan

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, Jan. 14, the Fayette County Board of Education met to discuss the upcoming semester.

The Fayette County Board of Education began the meeting by stressing the importance of focusing on communication and consistency going in to the rest of the school year. Pat Gray, the President of the Fayette County Board of Education, said they decided to continue the school year where they left off.

“Starting on the 19th, we will go back to school with our students in a blended learning environment,” Gray said.

The first semester of the school year created a lot of problems and questions for educators. Going in to the second half of the year, there is one question Superintendent Gary Hough is determined to answer.

“How can we do a better job to reach out to our students and not lose our students in the long run?” said Hough.

One of the decisions the board reached in their meeting is ending the school day 45 minutes earlier this semester. Board members said this will give teachers a chance to reach out to virtual students and see what problems they have.

Superintendent Hough said this also creates more social distancing for elementary school students. The main purpose of the time set aside is to make sure students, staff, and parents are all on the same page.

“So that we can communicate with those parents and we can work through our virtual models, and when we are dealing with a blended model be able to give more assistance to them,” said Hough.

For the upcoming semester, the county also offers afternoon virtual tutoring sessions open to students and parents.

“We have to weigh the safety of the students, the safety of the staff, the safety of parents with getting our students the best education we can,” said Gray.

Superintendent Hough said the long term goal remains providing full in-person education for students, something they will address once every staff member who wants the COVID-19 vaccine receives both doses. He said in the meantime he is focusing on the immediate needs of the students.

“To meet those needs to mitigate the circumstances, to provide mitigation but enhance what we are doing instructionally,” said Hough.