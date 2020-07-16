Fayette County BOE announces plans for upcoming school year

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the Fayette County Board of Education is beginning preparations for the upcoming school year.

According to Fayette County Superintendant, Gary Hough, there are four phases for in-person education; any of which could be used depending on COVID-19 concerns.

The first phase is students return to full in-person classes. In the second phase, younger students and vocational students are in class for three days, while the remaining students are in class for two days. The next phase is everyone is in class for two days and online for the remainder week. The last phase entails everyone taking classes online.

Hough said students can also choose to enroll in the virtual education program.

For students and parents who do not want a virtual learning experience, it is important to know these in-person plans are interchangeable. The Fayette County Board of Education, along with the health department, will decide which plan is necessary as the year progresses.

Cynthia Hedrick, the Principal at Oak Hill Middle School, said this gives parents options.

“With the current pandemic, it is ever changing, our numbers are up or down, we don’t know what it’s going to be. So it’s giving some options to the parents and I guess we will have to wait and see,” Hedrick explained.

“We’d like to have (students) back, but it has to be a safe environment for them,” said Jeanne Black, nurse at Oak Hill Middle School.

Administrators are already preparing for the upcoming school year. They are checking air filters for cleaner air in classrooms. They are also working on getting grants to help pay for washable face masks that are customized with school logos.

If students are learning totally online this fall, teachers will print out worksheets that will be delivered to kids who may not have access to internet. Hough said this helps achieve one of the main goals of the county.

“To provide a quality education. That’s why we looked at all of the platforms and looked at all of the options to provide the best education for our students,” said Hough.