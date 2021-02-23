Fayette County BOE approves plan to send all students back to in-person learning

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Board of Education voted unanimously to send all students in kindergarten through eighth grade back to in-person instruction five days a week. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 the Fayette County Board of Education approved all students in kindergarten through high school will return to in-person learning starting March 1, 2021.

Superintendent Gary Hough said administrators are taking the necessary precautions.

“We’ve adjusted some of our class sizes particularly with our lower grades, if you remember we put our virtual teachers back because of this reason so we didn’t crowd those classes up as much when we return,” Hough said.

If at any time Fayette County goes into the red category on the county alert system, all high school students will return to virtual learning. With more than 60 percent of their teachers and staff now fully vaccinated, Hough feels like going back full time is needed.

“But at the same time we did look at and really worked hard with our tutoring and other things to come back and get those students back on track that were struggling,” Hough said. “We had a lot of students struggling with the remote model and they just weren’t doing the work at home with mom and dad, mom and dad were struggling.”

As students start heading back into the classrooms, Hough asks parents be patient since things can change.

“Don’t get excited when they see us make moves to shut down an area or shut down a bus or shut down a classroom or shut down a school. It’s not because we have a problem there, it’s so we can properly contact trace and watch out for students and protect those students,” Hough explained.