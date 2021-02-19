Fayette County BOE changes instruction delivery beginning in March

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Board of Education announced a change to the way students will attend classes starting in March. The announcement was made through their Facebook page on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Beginning on March 1, 2021, students who did not choose the virtual learning option will attend school Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a remote learning day. Students will still be dismissed 45 minutes early.

Administrators said this plan could change depending on what happens during the state board of education meeting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.