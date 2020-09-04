Fayette County BOE concerned with how students will begin school

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The new school year is just days away. For some counties, it is still unclear whether their school year will start in the classroom or remotely.

Fayette County administrators are concerned about where they stand. West Virginia uses a metric map to determine which way a county can carry on its school year. There are four different colors to display the severity of COVID-19 in each county.

If Fayette County is not out of the orange level bu Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, students will start the school year remotely. Superintendent Gary Hough said the Fayette County Board of Education is working to avoid this, but they want to prepare parents for any outcome.

“We are moving forward we are trying to put all the measures in place to protect the situation and moving students into school safely, so just hopeful. Just hopeful we will be able to get our students back,” Hough explained.

With the number of cases changing on a daily basis, open communication between students and parents becomes that much more important.

Whether Hough is welcoming students back to school or preparing them for remote education, he asked everyone to help keep cases down over the weekend.

“I want to hit on that issue. I heard a news article this morning concerning barbecues and people around each other. It is really important that if we want these things to happen, we have to be very careful about what we do,” said Hough.

Hough said he will send out a message to parents once the colors are recalculated on Saturday. He stressed parents should listen to these messages and check out social media as well.

“But it’s really, really important to listen to those things. Sunday they will get information from me as the superintendent as to what is the right thing to do, where are we at, what is going to happen, and then Monday the individual principals will send out messages to their student bodies,” said Hough.