Fayette County BOE explains procedures for when teachers test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — With the new school year just days away, faculty and staff are concerned about keeping students safe, but what happens if a teacher tests positive for COVID-19?

In Fayette County, their protocol revolves around contact tracing. Superintendent Gary Hough the Board of Education will work directly with the health department to test every student, as well as every student with which the teacher may have come in to contact.

“We immediately contact trace if they are in a classroom, if they are a cohort in a classroom, that classroom would be quarantined at that point,” Hough said.

The school will be operating on a case by case basis. As long as the school can control the spread, Hough said they will not close the entire school.

