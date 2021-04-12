Fayette County BOE provides vaccines for students

HICO, WV (WVNS) — Monday, Apr. 12, 2021 students at Midland Trail were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Thirty students, along with faculty members, received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Senior Sy Persinger was one of those students.

“I’ve felt normal ever since. I haven’t had any bad reaction to the vaccine,” Persinger said. “I felt normal ever since I went on and went throughout my normal day, the next day and the day that I took it.”

After Midland Trail High School went back to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns, Superintendent Gary Hough said offering vaccines to students will hopefully help numbers decline.

“The more we vaccinate, the less quarantining we have to do, the less we have to shut down certain segments of the system. All that is really important to us,” Hough said.

Persinger said he was also happy to get the opportunity to get vaccinated to help keep himself and his family safe. He said now he hopes to end his senior year getting to enjoy all of the community events.

“Coming up, I’ve got graduation, I’ve got prom, I’ve got my senior year of baseball which I’ve looked forward to my entire life,” Persinger said. “And so that is just going to give me more of an opportunity to be more likely to participate in those events.”

If students were not able to get vaccinated on Monday, they can still register to get them in the future they just have to ask their principal for a form.