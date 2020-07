OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The historically Black cemetery at Harlem Heights was recently restored through a Partnership Grant from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority (NCHAA). This cemetery, located in the Oak Hill area, contains at least 16 graves from the 1950s and ’60s, including coal miners, factory workers, and veterans from both world wars.

Representatives with the Mountain State Trail Alliance (MSTA) used the money to uncover the history of the cemetery and clean up the graves.