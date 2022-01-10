Fayette County Clerk announces re-election bid

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Although the new year just began, candidates are already gearing up for another election year in West Virginia.
Fayette County Clerk, Michelle Holly, announced her re-election bid Monday, January 10, 2022. Holly assisted in the redistricting efforts that were required from the 2020 census. Holly is also actively involved in the state association for West Virginia County Clerks.
“Since taking office, I have worked to improve the efficiency of the office and safeguard our county election process. I am excited about the work we are doing to place more county documents online, improve transparency, and make elections secure and accessible. I am asking Fayette County voters for a new term to continue the work that I have started, so that we can complete all of these important initiatives.”Michelle Holly, Fayette County Clerk