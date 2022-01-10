Fayette County Clerk announces re-election bid

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- 2022 is an election year for West Virginia. In Fayette County, candidates are ready to get the election season underway.

Changes to county districts, in response to the 2020 census, have kept local county officials busy all last year drafting new maps. New districts mean those looking to run for office or run for re-election are faced with new challenges.

On Monday, January 10, 2022, Gary Ray filed for re-election for his seat on the Fayette County Board of Education. He was followed by John Brenamen who filed for reelection of his seat on the County Commission. Neither of the men reported any issues due to new changes to voting districts.