Fayette County Commission eliminates 911 director position

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Commission voted to make operations at the county 911 center more streamlined and efficient.

County Commissioner Allison Taylor said they decided to eliminate the 911 director position. Taylor said it was decided the position was unnecessary and cost too much for the county.

Commissioners told 59 News they want to bring accountability to the center and hold it to a higher standard. Taylor said Jim Sadler, who once held this position, turned in his resignation after he was told the position would be eliminated.

Director of Emergency Services, Kevin Walker, is currently in charge of the Fayette County 911 Center.