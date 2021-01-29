Fayette County Commission halts unlimited COVID-19 sick days for county employees

FAYETTEVILLE,WV (WVNS) — County Workers in Fayette County will no longer be able to use their unlimited covid-19 sick days. During a county commission meeting on Friday, January 29, 2021, commissioners voted to no longer offer unlimited COVID-19 sick days to county workers.

Workers will now have to use their normal sick days. Commissioners said there was a problem with employees misusing their COVID-19 time.

“We had county employees take advantage of this opportunity. They felt like they couldn’t work, but by God they can go to Lowes, or Walmart, or do what they want to do, or better yet, I’m going to the beach. That will not happen again, if it does termination will be coming,” President of the Fayette County Commission, John Brenemen, said.

Commissioner Allison Taylor also weighed in.

“Because we owe the tax payers, and we want to make sure that people are not abusing it and we are not spending their money on someone who is going to the beach,” Taylor said.

The new policy went into effect Friday, January 29, 2021.

