WHIPPLE, WV (WVNS) — A town in Fayette County held a community-wide cleanup on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

In Whipple, an empty plot of land turned into an illegal dumping ground. So, the Fayette County Commission, Day Report Center, and West Virginia Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan came together to clean it up. In addition, community members came and dropped off any garbage or trash they wanted to get rid of.

The Fayette County Litter Control Officer, Dan Helton, said there are a lot of locations in the county that need to be cleaned up.

“As we got a major litter issue throughout the state, not only just here in the county but all of West Virginia in different pockets there,” said Helton. “Roadside dumps, illegal commercial dumps, people just see an open spot with a bunch of debris already in it and add to it.”

Helton said there are other planned community clean-up efforts throughout Fayette County in the coming months.