Fayette County Commission holds special meeting to discuss New River Humane Society budget

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The budget of the New River Humane Society was the hot topic in the Wednesday April 7th, Fayette County Commission meeting. During the meeting, community members had the chance to voice their concerns or suggestions to help the animal shelter.

Fayette County Commissioner Tom Louisos, and Humane Society Board President Kathy Gerencer, said many options were discussed, including the possibility of Day Report Center providing people to help clean.

“To have a county employee or DRC employee a supervisor under the county commission would supervise the DRC and the procedures that they need to follow when they go down there,” Louisos said.

“The Humane Society has had in the past individuals from DRC come to the shelter for the purpose of cleaning and it has not been successful and we have a laundry list of reasons it doesn’t work,” Gerencer said.

Louisos said he hopes both the commission and animal shelter can work as a team.

“What I would like to see, the county commission and the humane society work together to come up with a program so we can better serve the public, and keep the service the same. The rescue the same, exactly everything is the same,” Louisos said.

Currently, the county commission provides a budget to pay the employees of the shelter, they also pay for the utilities and the upkeep of the shelter. All of the money fundraised by the shelter goes toward vet bills, spay and neuter, and other items for the animals.

Commissioners said they were going to revisit the budget, and hope to have some answers for the May 7, 2021 commission meeting.