Fayette County community remembers helping those in Greenbrier County during 2016 floods

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Five years ago, heavy rain caused major flooding in West Virginia, devastating many places in Greenbrier County. At the time, Gary Hough was the Associate Superintendent of Fayette County Schools.

That day Hough said he and a friend were at Braxton County High School for a rodeo. What started off as a normal evening, quickly changed when his friend received a call about the flooding back in Rainelle.

“He said about four o’clock, everything is getting bad, there is flooding in Rainelle. Didn’t know how bad it was getting,” Hough said.

After the rodeo, Hough went home and tried to get some sleep. It was not until around midnight when he received a call from Sheriff Mike Fridley.

“The phone rings about a quarter to 12 and it’s Mike. He says Gary it’s bad and I said ok,” Hough continued.

Hough and others in Fayette County quickly sprung into action. Even though Fayette County was not directly affected by the flood, those in the area came together to help their neighbors.

“So then I called the superintendent about 2 o’clock in the morning and said guess what, we are evacuating people, and he says that’s find Gary, as soon as you become free come get me so I can see what we got going on,” Hough said.

The Fayette County Board of Education sent three buses to help people get to safe ground. The schools, churches, and businesses came together that night and helped save lives.