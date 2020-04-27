Fayette County community salutes local heroes

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — People in Fayette County decided to show their appreciation to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighbors gathered outside the Fayette County Courthouse to cheer on health care workers, including those at the county’s health department. They held a salute on Monday, April 27, 2020.

At least 50 people, including Fayetteville Police officers, rang cowbells, rattled pans, honked horns, and blew their sirens to show health care workers they have their back during this time.

Holly Clark organized this event.

“I felt like they need to be acknowledged for that, to let them know that we see them. We appreciate them,” Clark explained.