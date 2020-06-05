Fayette County couple behind bars after drugs found within reach of children

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALLS VIEW, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County couple is behind bars after deputies found drugs in reach of children at a home.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and Child Protective Services were called to a home in Falls View Thursday, June 4, 2020, for a welfare check. Inside the home, deputies found drugs, including methamphetamines, scales, and drug paraphernalia. All of these items were within reach of three children. The children received CPS placement until the investigation is complete.

Amber Armstrong and Jimmie Coleman were arrested and charged with the felony offenses of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and 3 counts of Gross Child Neglect with Risk of Injury or Death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News