Fayette County couple faces child neglect, animal cruelty charges

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County couple faces child neglect and animal cruelty charges after deputies find children and pets living in deplorable conditions.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a welfare check at Joshua and Angela Elder’s home on Thursday, January 28, 2021. They were alerted by concerning social media posts.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly found three children and 10 pets living in “deplorable” and “intolerable” conditions.

Joshua and Angela are both charged with three counts of child neglect and ten counts of animal cruelty. They are both in jail on $45,000 bonds.