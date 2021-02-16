Fayette County COVID-19 vaccine clinic postponed

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Winter weather is on the way to southern West Virginia and the Fayette County Health Department is looking to keep people safe. As a result, the have rescheduled the COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

The clinic, which was being held at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill, will now take place on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Health officers said those who registered for the event will receive a phone call about the change.

If you have an appointment, but do not receive a call, your appointment will be on the new date at the same time as it was initially scheduled.