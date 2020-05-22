Fayette County daycare employee tests positive for COVID-19

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A daycare worker in Fayette County tested positive for COVID-19.

According the Fayette County Health Department, the employee works at a Place to Grow in Oak Hill. The individual was asymptomatic. All daycare families were notified and children were immediately released. All close contacts will be quarantined and monitored for 14 days.

The Fayette County Health Department is working closely with the facility to ensure the safety of all children and staff. Testing is being offered for all daycare staff and children through the Fayette County Health Department. Call 304-574-1617 for an appointment.