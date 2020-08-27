Fayette County Delegate talks about her road to recovery from COVID-19

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Delegate Margaret Staggers (D – Fayette, 32) made an appearance and short speech when Democratic candidate for governor, Ben Salango, stopped in Fayette County on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the first West Virginia Legislator to contract COVID-19.

Staggers opened with enthusiasm for beating COVID-19. She said she got a rapid test after noticing she had a strange cough. The test came back positive. Staggers told 59News the virus really took a toll on her body and energy.

“I’ve never felt my bones hurt, every muscle, every place hurt. My stomach and bowels were in complete rebellion. I couldn’t eat. I slept all the time. One day I only was awake six hours,” Staggers explained.

Staggers also said her husband caught the virus while taking care of her. She is an emergency room doctor and was supposed to report to work at the hospital the day after she tested positive.