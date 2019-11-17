Fayette County Deputies investigating car break-ins

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins from Pax to Fayetteville.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said the person of interest (pictured) broke into a number of unoccupied cars in church parking lots on the morning of Sunday, November 17. People at one of the area churches chased the suspect away.

The person did manage to steal credit cards from one car and used them to purchase $1,000 in gift cards and he attempted to purchase $1,000 more at Kroger in Oak Hill at around 12:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a silver Nissan/Toyota sedan with Pennsylvania license plates.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.