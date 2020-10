Boss was a drug sniffing and person tracking K-9 with the Fayette County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A faithful companion and Fayette County Sheriff Deputy has passed away. Drug sniffing and person tracking K-9 “Boss” served the community for nine years from 2008 to 2017.

According to a release from Sheriff Mike Fridley, Boss played an integral part in many felony drug cases. He also helped locate missing persons.

The black Labrador retriever was 15-years-old when he died. He spent the end of his days living with his handler Sgt. William “Richie” Callison.