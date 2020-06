OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing teen.

They are looking for 15-year-old, Philip Wriston. He was last seen at his home on April 19, 2020. Deputies believe he was recently spotted in the Oak Hill area. They also believe he may be with his biological mother.

If anyone has any information on Wriston’s whereabouts, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.