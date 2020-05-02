Fayette County Deputies need help finding missing teen

WRISTON, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing teen.

Sherry Price was first discovered to be missing on the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020. Deputies believe Price could be with 27-year-old Colyn Powell. They pair could be on their way to Alcoa, Tennessee.

Pictured: Colyn Powell

Price is 17-years-old. She is 5’2″ and weighs 115 pounds. Price has black, shoulder-length hair, and a birthmark on her cheek. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Pictured: Sherry Price

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.