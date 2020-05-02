Fayette County Deputies need help finding missing teen

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WRISTON, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing teen.

Sherry Price was first discovered to be missing on the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020. Deputies believe Price could be with 27-year-old Colyn Powell. They pair could be on their way to Alcoa, Tennessee.

Pictured: Colyn Powell

Price is 17-years-old. She is 5’2″ and weighs 115 pounds. Price has black, shoulder-length hair, and a birthmark on her cheek. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Pictured: Sherry Price

 If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News