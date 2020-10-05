Fayette County Deputies taking unwanted prescription drugs

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, along with the U.S. Drug Administration, will be collecting unwanted prescription drugs. This will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft.

People can bring their unwanted pills for disposal at the Fayetteville Office at 100 Court Street. They will not accept liquids, needles, or sharps. They are only taking pills and patches.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the collection site will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

LATEST POSTS: