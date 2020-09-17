Fayette County Education Association releases statement, concerned about school safety

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County affiliate of the West Virginia Education Association released a statement regarding students and teachers returning back to school this week.

According to a release sent out on Thursday, September 17, 2020, members of the Fayette County Education Association (FCEA) are concerned about the plans for reopening schools during the pandemic. Members feel it is best to continue educating their students remotely, and continue remote learning until it is safer to return to school.

Members also said there should not be in-person instruction until Fayette County returns to yellow on the County Alert System, and at that time a blended learning model should be used. When the county moves to the green category, that is when they feel it is safest to return to a regular learning schedule.

The release further states members of the FCEA believe the risks of in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic outweigh the benefits. They feel the risks are especially concerning because of the number of elderly adults caring for children in Fayette County.

Members of the FCEA listed three main concerns with returning to in-person learning: they are concerned the Fayette County Health Department was not consulted before students and teachers returned to class; they do not believe the 90-day cleaning spray that will be used to disinfect classrooms is effective; they believe many school employees, specifically special education teachers, are not being compensated for the extra hours they are working.

Members of the FCEA said they are committed to providing the best and safest education for their students.

