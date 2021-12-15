Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center giving out over $25,000 worth of food for Christmas

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center is gearing up for their biggest holiday giveaway ever.

The center is giving away a ton of food on Friday, December 17, 2021. Over 2,000 pounds of food will be given away in Fayetteville. On Friday morning, employees will be passing out Christmas boxes filled with groceries that they hope will last people in Fayette County well beyond the holidays.

“Thanksgiving we gave out 275 boxes of groceries with a turkey in them, and fresh vegetables, some canned food and a cake, pie, bread. And it came to probably around $25,000,” said Terry Sizemore, who works at the Emergency Food Assitance Center. “And we hope to do the same thing this Christmas.”

However, the work Sizemore and others at the center are doing wouldn’t be possible without help from the community. In fact, they just received their biggest food donation of the year from the Fayette Institute of Technology.

“We got over a ton of food [from Fayette Institute of Technology], and the other church they gave to got over a ton of food,” said Sizemore. “Now those people get after it when they’re collecting for Christmas!”

Sizemore said the emergency food assistance center is always accepting donations, no matter how big or small.

If you or someone you know in the Fayette County area need a little help this holiday season, Sizemore wants you to know that you can always come see him for a fresh meal.

“If anybody comes by here and tells us they’re hungry, we feed them,” Sizemore explained. “I’ve been here 13 years and we’ve never turned a person away.”

The Emergency Food Assistance Center is located at 2582 Court St. in Fayetteville. Christmas boxes will be given away this Friday, starting at 10 A.M.