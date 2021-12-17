Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center hands out Christmas boxes

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center held its annual Christmas handout, Friday, December 17, 2021.

The center gave over three hundred boxes prepared for both members and people in the community. The boxes were valued at around $75 and held things like turkey, sweets, fresh veggies, and nonperishable goods. It was all made possible through generous donations of cash and goods from community members and groups.

“It’s important for us to feed our community,” said Assistant Director Terry Sizemore. “We’re supposed to feed the hungry and take care of the poor and that’s what we’ve done here for over thirty years.”



Cars could be seen lining the street outside for hours. People were served on a first-come, first-serve basis.