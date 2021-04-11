Fayette County finds creative way to celebrate Earth Day

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Earth Day is coming up on April 22nd and people in Fayette County found a creative way to celebrate. Photo stand-ins were placed throughout the county as photo opportunities for people to raise awareness about Earth Day.

Christa Hodges is the Executive Director of Destination: Downtown Oak Hill. She said it is important to keep our planet clean.

“This is the only earth that we have so if we don’t take care of it and keep it clean and maintain it. There is a lot of consequences that you can have that you can have from the community and the earth that we live on,” Hodges said.

Hodges said there are five photo opportunities throughout the county. There will also be a litter sweep in Oak Hill on April 17th.