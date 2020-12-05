Fayette County generously gives back during Toys for Tots drive

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — 59News teamed up with Toys for Tots on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at three different locations, including the Walmart in Fayetteville.

One local Fayette County man wasted no time in donating to the nonprofit. Floyd Thomas is known for making donations around the area to help those in need. This year, he found it even more important to help those struggling due to the pandemic.

“What we need to do is be here for one another,” Thomas said. “If we aren’t there for one another, who are you there for?”

Thomas donates year round to those less fortunate in the area with his app, called Blessed for Smiles.

One veteran was also in the holiday spirit. Geal Worlledges said he loves to open presents under the tree and wanted to make sure the younger generation has that same experience Christmas morning.

“It’s for kids,” Worlledges said. “Help them out, it’s Christmastime,”

While others new about Toys for Tots ahead of time, some found out about it when they simply pulled in to Walmart, including Kathy Kemmish. When she found out she could donate, she said it was a no brainer and headed right to the toy aisle.

“None of this was on the list,” Kemmish said. “I have a little extra and other people don’t.”

Kelly Maddix and her family feel fortunate enough to be able to give back during times like these.

She said any time they have the chance to do so, they are always willing to give back.

“I would never want any kid or family to go hungry,” Maddix said. “I am happy that the food banks are open and organization like toys for tots are here.”

The Fayetteville location filled more than three boxes in Friday’s toy drive, thanks to these generous donors.