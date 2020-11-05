Fayette County Health Department confirms positive COVID-19 case in Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in Mount Hope. This case came from an attendee of the Mount Hope Community Center Little League Sign-Ups held on Oct. 31, 2020.

The Health Dept. does not have a full roster of all who attended. They encourage all who were at sign-ups to get tested and monitor for symptoms.

Free testing opportunities are available and listed below.

Nov. 10, 2020: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., JW and Ruby Welcome Center Mount Hope-FCHD and partners

Nov. 11, 2020: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., NRHA at the old Kmart Complex in Oak Hill

Weekdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern WV Clinic (Next to BARH) 306 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV

Everyday: Walgreens, 1201 Main Street, East Oak Hill, WV. **Pre-registration is required.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends testing close contacts for COVID-19 between five to seven days of last contact.