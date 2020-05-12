Fayette County Health Department offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department announced it will be providing drive-thru testing.

The testing site will be set up in the parking lot of Valley Elementary School in Smithers. Dr. Anita Stewart said this is a chance for people to get access to more convenient testing.

“Anyone is welcome, symptomatic, asymptomatic, insured, uninsured, everyone is welcome. We’re just trying to get a good idea of what’s going on in the community and how much COVID 19 there is in that community,” Stewart explained.

The testing will happen on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 pm.