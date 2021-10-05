Fayette County Health Department opens new location

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department is seeing patients at a new location.

The new building is located on Maple Lane in Fayetteville by MedExpress. They provide all the same services offered at the old location, plus a few new ones.

Fayette County Health Department Administrator Teri Harland, said they now offer family planning services and expanded primary physician care, with plans for more services in the coming months. Harland added the new additions will further help the department meet the medical needs of their citizens.

“We are super excited to be here in this new facility, right off of 19 so easy access right here behind MedExpress,” Harland said.

Primary Care Physician Dr. Anita Stewart is also at the new facility, and is now available to see new patients.