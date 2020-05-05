Fayette County Health Department recommends postponing or cancelling events until after July 1st

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department is recommending the postponement or cancellation of events such as camps, fairs, festivals, or gatherings over 25 people until after July 1st, 2020. This is in compliance with CDC’s continued guidance for social distancing recommendations.

The health department added they will continue to monitor COVID-19 at the local and state level to provide updates for event planning. The department is encouraging event organizers to think about ways to still host events virtually.