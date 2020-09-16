Fayette County Health Department temporarily closed while staff wait for COVID-19 test results

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department is temporarily closed while staff wait for COVID-19 test results.

Health officials said several employees have symptoms for COVID-19, so the building will shut down for several days. They also said an increase in viral presence throughout the county was a factor in the decision to close. The office is being sanitized.

Although the office will be closed, there will be someone answering phones from 8 A.M – 4 P.M. If you have questions or need assistance, call the office at 304-574-1617.

Health officials stress because there has been a significant increase in cases throughout the county over the past week people must continue to social distance wear masks. They also ask people to consider rescheduling events with large groups of people.