Fayette County Health Dept. encourages businesses to limit in-person services

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Staff at the Fayette County Health Department told 59News they are coming up with ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the community saw a spike in cases. County Health Officer Anita Stewart said this plan comes with support and involvement from businesses across the county.

“Any business that can cut back on in-person services that wouldn’t cause a hardship for them. We’ve just thrown out ideas that they could potentially do to reduce risk for our community,” Stewart said.

One business in Fayetteville chose this route at the start of the pandemic. The Station’s co-owner, Amy Summerford, said their restaurant has been closed since March.

“We opted to just close rather than reformat what we were doing and kind of wait to see what would happen. Then we opted to stay closed to help mediate as much spread in the community as possible,” Summerford said.

Summerford said they are reinventing themselves during this time. She said the restaurant is under construction to become a local market, and she encourages other business owners in the area to get creative and explore ways to limit community spread of the virus.

“Everybody’s just got to figure out what the right thing is for them and their format and their space,” Summerford said.

Stewart said it is possible to take steps like closing down lobbies and other small spaces for the moment.

“Stay home and to limit all non-essential business travel. This is all voluntary and these are recommendations because we are experiencing a high level of viral spread,” Stewart said.