Fayette County Health Dept. releases Election Day guidelines for COVID-19 positive voting

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department released its guidelines for those who are COVID-19 positive and still want to vote on election day.

In order to complete a ballot, the County Clerk’s office must be contacted to schedule a time to arrive. Once scheduled, COVID-19 positive voters will then have until 12 p.m. on Election day to cast their vote.

The voting process will take place in the parking lot at 100 North Court Street in Fayetteville.

To schedule an appointment to vote on Election Day, call the Fayette County Clerk’s office at (304) 574-4227, (304) 574-4232, or (304) 574-4226.