‘Words can’t describe how bad it was,’ Fayette County Humane Society takes in 50 animals after cruelty case

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Animal Control Center- New River Humane Society took in more than 50 animals after a woman was charged with animal cruelty.

A search last weekend revealed some of the animals never received medical treatment. Sharon Ward was arrested for the crime. Deputies told 59News when they arrived at the home, Ward only surrendered five out of the 55 animals. Rod Perdue is the chief deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and spoke with 59News about the case.

“They realize the reason Ms. Ward came to the window instead of the door is because they couldn’t open the door because of all of the feces inside of the residence. Words cannot describe how bad it was,” Perdue said.



All of the animals are out of the house and being cared for at the Fayette County Animal Control Center- New River Humane Society. Ward has a $10,000 bond; she can face more than six months in jail and pay up to $2,000 in fines. The animals are not up for adoption, but if you would like to foster one of the animals you can call them at (304) 574-3682.