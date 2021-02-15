Fayette County law enforcement among those honored as Task Force of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (CRDVCTF) was named Task Force of the Year by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA). The announcement was made on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

The CRDVCTF was chosen from among sixteen task forces across West Virginia. It is led by the West Virginia State Police and includes Oak Hill Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Fayetteville Police Department, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Summersville Police Department. They work in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

2020 was the first year the CRDVCTF received funding from HIDTA.

“The CRDVCTF’s commitment and dedication to the mission is unsurpassed and is to be commended,” said AHIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown. “They routinely go beyond the call of duty. Undoubtedly, there are many mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers alive today due to the work of the task force. The task force continues to work to seize large quantities of deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. They also make sure those who would damage our communities by trafficking in these type of drugs are held accountable”

Law enforcement organizations in te HIDTA program assess drug trafficking problems and establish initiatives to reduce or eliminate the production, manufacture, transportation, distribution and chronic use of illegal drugs. They also crack down on money laundering.