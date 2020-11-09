Fayette County leaders begin canvassing process

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Clerk Alicia Treadway said she and others began the process of canvassing votes following the 2020 General Election.

“This is where we go through election day provisionals, which are the challenged ballots and of course the early voting challenged people. We just make sure we count the ones we need to count,” Treadway said.

Treadway told 59News this canvass was unlike any other. She said the COVID-19 pandemic played a huge role in how people voted this year, including having people under quarantine receive the go-ahead to vote from inside their vehicles.

“We had quarantined people that we had to make provisional due to the fact that people had to vote in their vehicle at the courthouse. That was something new we dealt with, so we had to bring those to the canvass,” Treadway said.

This ensures every vote they could possibly count gets counted. Treadway said the next step is making sure all vote counts come together to come up with the official total.

“We will add those totals into the election day results and you’ll see your numbers go up or down however it fluctuates with the votes that are tabulated, and after that we can certify as long as it’s after the 48 hour period and nobody wants a recount,” Treadway said.